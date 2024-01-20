Big Bucks! Someone Just Won $1.75 Million Playing the New Jersey Lottery

What's the best way to not have to worry about shoveling snow?

If you won $1.75 million playing the New Jersey Lottery, I'm pretty sure you could hire the kid up the street to clear your driveway for the next few years (assuming you can find a kid who wants to work these days).

For one person in the Garden State, that is a very real possibility after they won $1,754,700 playing Jersey Cash 5 this past weekend.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, January 13th, according to officials with the New Jersey Lottery.

Winning Numbers

The winning numbers were 13, 17, 25, 33, and 42 and the XTRA number was 02.

Where Was it Sold?

This winning ticket was not sold at a brick-and-mortar store but through the Jackpocket app/online service.

That company will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a statement,

Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!

Other Big Winners

Jackpocket was also the venue by which a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold on January 15th.

Other winners within the past few days included a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Milford, a $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 ticket purchased in Secaucus, and a $100,000 Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Emerson, Bergen County.