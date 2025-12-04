New Jersey Governor-Elect Is Creating A New Top Position

New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill will be implementing a new position that has never existed before in New Jersey history.

New Jersey Will Have A Chief Operating Officer

Which I believe is both a great and innovative idea.

In the private sector, it is quite typical to have a Chief Operating Officer, who is the senior officer of a company charged with handling day-to-day operations.

In This Format …

Governor Mikie Sherrill will be the Chief Executive Officer.

Introducing … Kellie Doucette

David Wildstein, Executive Editor of New Jersey Globe first broke this major story.

Doucette has worked with Sherrill within then Congresswoman Sherrill’s staff.

Wildstein Quoted Governor-Elect Sherrill

Kellie Doucette has spent her career focused on bringing people together, solving tough problems, and making organizations work better for the people they serve. As New Jersey's first Chief Operating Officer, Kellie will help us build a dynamic government that focuses relentlessly on getting results — starting with our priority of making life more affordable for the people of New Jersey, said Sherrill.

A Business Approach

Often people complain that government does not run like a business.

Let’s give Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill credit for implementing a business-like philosophy with the creation of a Chief Operating Officer.

SOURCE: David Wildstein, Executive Editor — New Jersey Globe.

