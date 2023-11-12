New Jersey Born Actress Was Engaged To ‘The Godfathers’ Fredo

Some know this … many do not.

A New Jersey born actress, who many believe is the greatest female actress in history was once engaged to John Cazale.

John Cazale is best known for playing Fredo in “The Godfather” trilogy.

The actress who was once engaged to Cazale is none other then Meryl Streep.

The two met in 1976, when they starred in “Measure for Measure” at New York's Shakespeare in the Park.

Here’s another fun fact. Cazale appeared in only five movies during his acting career and each one received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Streep was born in Summit, New Jersey on June 22, 1949.

Streep was not born Meryl Streep. Her birth name is Mary Louise Streep. You don’t hear about this often.

Her Father, Harry William Streep, Jr. nicknamed her “Meryl” … a name she is said to have hated … yet, it would become internationally famous.

While living in New Jersey, during Streep’s high school years, she became a cheerleader and was elected homecoming queen at Bernards High School in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Streep is the all-time most nominated actor (male of female) in the Academy Award’s justify … a record-setting 21 nominations.

What I find hard to believe is that Streep has only won three Academy Awards for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie's Choice (1982), and The Iron Lady (2011).

Streep worked with Cazale on his last film, “The Deer Hunter.”

Streep won her first Academy Award Nomination in this film for best supporting actress. She did not win The Oscar.

Streep and Cazale were engaged to be married, however, Cazale died of cancer in 1978.

