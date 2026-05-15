Mullica Township, N.J. — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a quiet Atlantic County municipality Thursday morning.

Body Discovered Near Bike Path

Officials said at about 6:00 Thursday morning, officers with the Mullica Township Police Department and detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a bike path area between Aleta Road and Locust Street in Mullica Township for a report of a dead man with an apparent gunshot wound.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aleta Road and Locust Street in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Aleta Road and Locust Street in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Authorities Rule Death a Homicide

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Officials Asking Public for Tips

Officials said their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666. Anonymous tips are welcome.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com