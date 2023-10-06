Authorities in one South Jersey municipality are asking for your help with finding a man who really likes Dick's.

The sporting goods store.

You know, Dick's Sporting Goods? They sell sneakers and stuff.

Officials with the Mt. Laurel Police Department in Burlington County say just before 8:00 Monday night, October 2nd, they responded to the Dick's Sporting Goods store in front of Moorestown Mall for a reported shoplifting incident.

Mt. Laurel NJ shoplifting suspect - Photo: Mt. Laurel Police Department / TSM Illustration Mt. Laurel NJ shoplifting suspect - Photo: Mt. Laurel Police Department / TSM Illustration loading...

The pictured suspect entered the store removed numerous Nike athletic apparel worth approximately $500.00 and exited the store without rendering payment.

Authorities are putting long hours into this case, working hard, banging away at any leads, hoping to catch this alleged Dick's purloiner.

(For the record, "purloiner" isn't a bad word, but it sounds like it is.)

Dick's Sporting Goods in Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps Dick's Sporting Goods in Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect or has any information, you are asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or their confidential tip line at (856) 234-1414 X1599.

BAD DAY: What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in NJ

A Look Inside and Around a NJ Sears Store That Closed in 2018 Sears at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing closed in November 2018. Here's what it looks like today. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman