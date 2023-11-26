A motorcyclist was seriously injured and a driver of a car was charged with DWI following an accident in Egg Harbor Township Saturday evening.

The accident happened just before 5:30 on the Black Horse Pike at Silver Avenue, about one-half mile west of Uibel Avenue.

According to an investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, a 2004 Volvo being driven by Mona Cole of Egg Harbor Township was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike and was stopped at the intersection with Silver Avenue attempting to turn northbound onto Silver.

Per a press release,

As Cole conducted a left hand turn onto Silver Avenue, she pulled out directly in front of a 2007 Harley Davidson being operated by Thomas Hasenauer (Little Egg Harbor) who was traveling west bound on the Black Horse Pike.

Police say Hasenauer attempted to brake and swerve, however, his motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of Cole’s car, which caused him to be ejected from the bike.

Black Horse Pike and Silver Ave. in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike and Silver Ave. in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Hasenauer sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Trauma Unit.

Cole was not injured.

Cole was issued multiple motor vehicle summons including driving while intoxicated. She was additionally charged with assault by auto.

The Black Horse Pike was closed for about two hours while the crash was being investigated and cleared.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.