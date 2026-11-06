A 73-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Monroe Township

Investigators say the suspected driver left the scene

Shaun D. Fennimore of Bellmawr faces charges

Woodbury, N.J. — A 46-year-old Bellmawr man has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 73-year-old pedestrian on Blue Bell Road in Monroe Township Thursday evening.

Shaun D. Fennimore was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in another person's death and third-degree driving with a suspended license, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew Johns announced.

What Happened

According to documents filed in the case, Monroe Township Police responded to Blue Bell Road at 5:47 PM on November 5th after a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

The victim, 73-year-old Margaret M. Flail, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver left the scene. Police later found the suspected vehicle parked at a nearby Heritage convenience store.

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Surveillance video showed a male suspect running from it. Monroe Township K-9 Cairo tracked Fennimore to a wooded area near Clayton and Railroad Avenues, where he was taken into custody.

A search warrant was obtained for blood and urine samples. Results are pending.

If convicted, Fennimore faces up to 10 years in state prison on the second-degree charge and up to five years on the third-degree charge.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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