NJ Man Sentenced For Role in Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl From Mexico

A Hudson County man has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for conspiring to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

31-year-old Miguel Polanco of Union City had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Polanco's sentence was imposed in Newark federal court on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says in May 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a package being shipped from Mexico City, Mexico, to Polanco at his apartment.

That package contained fentanyl.

Prior to receiving the package, Polanco received a video from a conspirator explaining how to properly remove the bags of fentanyl concealed inside to minimize the damage to its contents. Polanco also engaged in multiple conversations with conspirators how much fentanyl he would receive and where to deliver it. Polanco was to be paid for receiving and transporting the fentanyl.

In addition to the prison term, Polanco was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, and the Elizabeth Police Department with the investigation leading to this week's sentencing.

