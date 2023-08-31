NJ Man Sentenced For Role in Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl From Mexico

NJ Man Sentenced For Role in Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl From Mexico

NJ court sentencing - Photo: TSM Illustration

A Hudson County man has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for conspiring to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

31-year-old Miguel Polanco of Union City had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Polanco's sentence was imposed in Newark federal court on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says in May 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a package being shipped from Mexico City, Mexico, to Polanco at his apartment.

That package contained fentanyl.

Prior to receiving the package, Polanco received a video from a conspirator explaining how to properly remove the bags of fentanyl concealed inside to minimize the damage to its contents. Polanco also engaged in multiple conversations with conspirators how much fentanyl he would receive and where to deliver it. Polanco was to be paid for receiving and transporting the fentanyl.

In addition to the prison term, Polanco was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, and the Elizabeth Police Department with the investigation leading to this week's sentencing.

Top NJ contributions to President Biden's re-election campaign

In New Jersey. these are the top campaign contributors (of at least $2,000) to donate to President Biden's re-election as of June 30, 2023.

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun

New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.” 

A federal judge found many of those spots to be legally protected on grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

As of June, a federal appeals court granted the state attorney general's request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect. The decision means handguns cannot be carried in places such as zoos, public parks, public libraries and museums, bars, and health care facilities. The law bars handguns from being carried in those places as well as schools and child care facilities. The lower court's May injunction did not specify those locations, and the appeals court also didn't remove the prohibition in those places.
Filed Under: Hudson County, Union City, Hudson County NJ News
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM