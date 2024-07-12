A Mays Landing man has admitted possessing four destructive devices and now potentially faces several years behind bars.

32-year-old Robert J. Moser pleaded guilty to charges in federal court on Monday.

Authorities say on March 17th, 2023, officers with the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to Moser's home to assist him after a drug overdose. At the scene, cops discovered four destructive devices, all containing explosive powder, in his bedroom.

One of the devices contained metal pieces, a second contained a metal nail and a protruding metal screw hook, a third contained a protruding metal screw hook, and another contained five metal dart tips.

Moser admitted that the four devices were operable weapons.

MORE NEWS: 2 Suspicious Packages Cause Evacuations in Cape May

He now faces up to a decade in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced on November 13th.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Township of Hamilton Police Department; members of the Atlantic City Police Department's bomb squad; and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office for their work in this case.