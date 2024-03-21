Man sentenced for role in bringing over 100 kilos of cocaine into New Jersey, Philadelphia

A Philadelphia man is off to prison for his role in a drug-trafficking organization that brought massive amounts of cocaine into the city and South Jersey.

Iran Soler of Philadelphia, PA, Sentenced

44-year-old Iran Soler previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

On Wednesday in Camden federal court, he was sentenced to 50 months, or just over four years, behind bars.

Philadelphia to Puerto Rico and Back

Federal authorities say Soler and his conspirators traveled to San Juan, PR, on commercial flights from Philadelphia International Airport on numerous occasions between March 2019 and August 2020. Once there, they purchased "multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine" from wholesale drug suppliers.

Soler and his crew then shipped the cocaine by overnight delivery from post offices in San Juan to various addresses in Philadelphia and South Jersey where Jose Gonzalez resold the drugs to other dealers in the region.

Philadelphia PA to San Juan PR - Photo: Google Maps/Canva
In total, officials say Solar and his associates shipped over 100 kilograms of cocaine to the area.

Jose Gonzalez previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

