Make it a Point to Try This Fabulous Pie in the Atlantic City, NJ Area

Trust me on this one.

I have heard about this dessert for a long time. However, we had it for the first time yesterday, with our immediate family members on Easter Sunday.

Thank you to Kristin, Noah and Jon Baker for bringing this to our annual Family Easter Feast. They have had this great dessert many times in the past.

BEACH PIE - WOW

It’s a Cookie Till masterpiece called “Beach Pie.” It is a wonderful dessert, made from such simple ingredients.

It’s sweet, but, not too sweet. It absolutely bursts with flavor in every bite.

The crust is comprised of crushed oyster crackers and salt. It holds up very well. This is a very important part of the recipe. It creates both a texture and flavor in each and every bite that is very satisfying to your palate.

The lemon flavor is there, but, it’s not overpowering. The filling is just perfect … and, it’s topped with Cookie Till’s fabulous whipped cream … however, it’s a bit less sweet whipped cream version than on the famous Cookie Till blueberry pie.

Each bite has a subtle rush of a lemon, surrounded a creamy deliciousness and it’s offset and perfectly paired with salt and crunch from the crushed oyster cracker crust.

Here is my actual slice of “Beach Pie” from yesterday.

COOKIE TILL’S VENTNOR CITY BAKERY

Cookie Till has successfully developed and operates a great bakery in Ventnor City, that serves as the dessert provider for her Steve and Cookies Restaurant.

COOKIE’S BLUEBERRY PIE IS LEGENDARY

Steve and Cookies has long ago earned a great reputation for fabulous desserts. For many years, Cookie Till prepared each and every dessert by herself.

The Blueberry Pie is legendary. When the blue light is on at No. 7311, it is available. Demand always exceeds supply.

Don’t forget to get the whipped cream on the side.

Cookie’s Peanut Butter Pie has also earned legendary status. Below, are more of Cookie’s fabulous desserts.

STEVE & COOKIES RESTAURANT

MY FAVORITE MEAL AT STEVE & COOKIES

The Seafood Pan Roast is the meal; consisting of a lobster tail, two large shrimp, two sea scallops and topped with lump crab meat. It’s served on a bed of basmati rice. It’s the perfect meal (see below):

Below, here are fabulous meals that are available at restaurants throughout the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Bon appétit.