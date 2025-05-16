Kelsey Grammer, Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City & 5,000 Beach Balls

It’s not the summer season in Atlantic City, New Jersey until Resorts Casino Hotel says so.

The annual Memorial Day Weekend Beach Ball drop has become a great tradition at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

11TH ANNUAL EVENT WITH SPECIAL GUEST STAR KELSEY GRAMMER

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

I have long maintained that Kelsey Grammer should be an official ambassador for the City of Atlantic City.

Grammer is so bullish on Atlantic City. He has helped countless organizations by generously bringing his star power.

A PEEK AT WHAT 5,000 BEACH BALLS LOOKS LIKE ON THE RESORTS CASINO BOARDWALK

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City photo. Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City photo. loading...

WHEN, WHERE & WHAT DETAILS

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City photo. Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City photo. loading...

Friday, May 23, 2025, with entertainment from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. and the greatly anticipated Beach Ball Drop will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Resorts Casino Atlantic City at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The following fun activities will take place:

The Opening of the Sea ceremony.

Live model painting.

Contests, prizes, giveaways, and the cover band Sidestory.

Kelsey Grammer will help to drop 5,000 beach balls onto the boardwalk and guests below to say hello to summer in style.

Immediately followed by a Wear White after-party that will be taking place at the newest Resorts pop-up bar, “Let's Glow,” located on the casino floor.

THE OFFICIAL START OF THE SUMMER SEASON

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has been hosting this very special event since 2014.

For more information about Resorts Casino Hotel, you may visit ResortsAC.com.

Don & Harry Hurley photos. Don & Harry Hurley photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_4831 loading...

attachment-IMG_4827 loading...

attachment-IMG_4828 loading...

attachment-IMG_2559 loading...

SOURCE: Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley