A Monmouth County man who was recently hired as a school bus driver in Jackson Township is facing child porn-related charges.

28-year-old Brian R. McBride of Manalapan was arrested on October 25th and charged with second and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, initiated by a tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, revealed that McBride was allegedly in possession of child sexual abuse materials and also distributed them via social media.

Convictions of this nature are commonly punishable by up to a decade in state prison, parole supervision for life, and having to register as a Megan's Law offender.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Competello. McBride is represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq., in Freehold.

Other child porn-related news from this week

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.