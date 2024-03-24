We deal with a lot of stereotypes in the Garden State, especially here in South Jersey — some are accurate, some maybe not so much.

No, we're not all Pineys but we do say "water" with a weird accent.

And, yes, toll booths are everywhere, the taxes suck, traffic is awful, and we will yell at you for feeding the friggin' seagulls on the friggin' boardwalk.

With that said, there's a lot of stuff around here that we all look at as normal while someone from halfway across the country would think is absolutely bizarre.

Not being able to make a left turn at a lot of intersections is a prime example.

Left Turn Keep Right sign in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Left Turn Keep Right sign in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Or one word that no one seems to be able to comprehend: jughandles.

It's kinda funny that they're everywhere yet you'll never actually see a sign that uses that word.

So for those that are moving to South Jersey, first of all, welcome. Secondly, get the hell out of the left lane. Third, here are some things that you are going to have to get used to in a hurry.

I think you'll find that most (some) of us are very nice (usually) and as long as you make an effort to live like you've been here for the past 60 years, everything will be fine...

