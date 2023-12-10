It's been another very busy week for officers with one law enforcement agency in Atlantic County.

Just last week, we shared that the Galloway Township Police Department answered over 620 calls for service around Thanksgiving.

For the week after Turkey Day, that number increased to 712.

Within those hundreds of calls were eight domestic violence incidents, 26 accidents, one home was burglarized as were two vehicles, there were 147 emergency medical calls, and 58 motor vehicle summonses were written.

Notable arrests for the week of November 28th include the following, as posted by the Galloway Township Police Department on their Facebook page:

Eric F. Blazejewski, 47, of Newark was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, wrongful impersonation, and possession of drug paraphernalia on December 2nd.

Jessica M. Mazzone, 39, of Egg Harbor Twp. was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on December 2nd.

Philip A. Mazzone III, 40, of EHT was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance on December 2nd.

David M. Livingstone, 57, of Marlton was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance on December 1st.

Randy M. Ferrea, 43, of Galloway was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on December 1st.

Michael D. Kraus, 45, of Vineland was charged with defiant trespassing on November 26th.

Note that the New Jersey Open Public Records Act means that most arrest records are available to anyone in the state and the Galloway Township Police Department publicly posted this information on social media, as they frequently do.

As always, the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.