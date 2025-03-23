A man charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Bridgeton earlier this month has been captured.

36-year-old Kenneth D. Tripline of Philadelphia was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and Temple University police on the 1500 block of West Diamond Street in the city.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says Bridgeton officers responded to the 100 block of South Ave. at around 9:45 on the night of March 11th following a report that someone was kicking the door of a home. While en route, they learned that someone had been stabbed.

At the scene, cops found 28-year-old Elliot Q. Handy of Bridgeton suffering from stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to Inspira Regional Medical Center in Vineland where he later died from his injuries.

Tripline was identified as a suspect and he was charged with murder and related weapons offenses. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Giamari said this incident appeared to be isolated and that the two knew each other.

Tripline was awiting extradition to New Jersey.

Anyone with any further information about this incident is asked to contact Bridgeton police at (856) 451-0033.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.