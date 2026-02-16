A former teacher has admitted to possessing dozens of child porn pictures and videos.

Authorities say 40-year-old Matthew Ozol of Jersey City pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in Newark federal court earlier this week.

Horrific Online Activities

The case unfolded last summer when law enforcement executed a search warrant at Ozol's home in August.

According to officials, his text messages showed that since 2022, he had sent and received messages on encrypted apps expressing a desire to sexually abuse children, including in a chat group titled "Baby Rapist."

Cops found more than 100 images and 75 videos on his electronic devices depicting child pornography, including many involving sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

Potential for 20 Years in Prison

When he is sentenced in August, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

