A former corrections officer in Cumberland County has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars after a jury found him guilty for threatening to kill a former inmate.

Last month, 35-year-old Neal J. Armstrong of Vineland was convicted on charges of second-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree attempted hindering apprehension, and simple assault by physical menace.

On Friday, Armstrong was sentenced to 11 1/2 years behind bars.

Armstrong, who was a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Jail at the time, threatened to kill the victim in this case if she disclosed their relationship to authorities who were conducting an ongoing investigation involving other personnel at the jail.

While the investigation into this incident was underway, Armstrong contacted a friend to ask for help with remotely deleting incriminating messages and data from his cell phone, which was seized pursuant to a court order.

The jury acquitted Armstrong on charges of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

A motion by the defense for a new trial was denied by a judge.