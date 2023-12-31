Finest Restaurant Entrée Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area

There are so many truly outstanding main course entrées available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area, where there are a significant number of fine dining establishments.

Below, we have assembled our list of 10 great restaurants in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area; representing both casino and non-casino restaurants.

We have selected restaurants in Atlantic City, Margate, Galloway Township and Somers Point.

The main course dishes that you will see below are some of my favorites, while others are the selection of owners, general manager’s and executive chefs from some of the finest restaurants in the Atlantic City area.

Our restaurant selections also include 3 of the Top 10 USA Today 10Best Readers Choice award winners for 2022 … the ranking of the best casino restaurants in America.

The non-casino restaurants that we featured below successfully compete with the very best casino restaurants in Atlantic City.

Some may not know this, but, it is a fact … if you have Atlantic City casino restaurant experience on your résumé, you can find employment anywhere in America and around the world.

This complement extends to the fine non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area as well.

Before you see our diverse selections below, we want to confess that this was a “mission impossible”assignment to select only 10 restaurants and 10 main course meal selections.

Please let us know who we missed, because we know that there are many more outstanding restaurants that could easily be on this list.

NOTE : Please keep scrolling below, because right after our list of Atlantic City area restaurants and their best main course meals … we have a great photo gallery of listener/reader cell phone photos of their favorite meals.

Without further delay, here are 10 great restaurants in the Atlantic City area and one example each of a fine main course meal that they serve now or in the recent past.

Bon appétit.

