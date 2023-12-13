Federal Government Coming To Atlantic City Re: Housing Neglect

This is a very big deal and the neglected residents of Atlantic City, New Jersey have United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2 to thank for it.

A well placed Atlantic City Housing Authority source has confirmed to us that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be coming to Atlantic City from December 12-14, 2023.

The neglect by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small administration and the Atlantic City Housing Authority is inexcusable.

HUD will be looking to accomplish the following:

HUD will be in Atlantic City for 3 days.

HUD will inspect Stanley Homes Village.

HUD will meet with residents.

HUD will meet with the Atlantic City Housing Authority.

HUD’s ultimate goal is to achieve an agreement that will lead to fixing the long-time problems that the residents have faced.

Van Drew has been deservedly critical of the Atlantic City Housing Authority … where he previously sent a letter to Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge on November 13, 2023.

Van Drew requested for an immediate federal takeover of the Atlantic City Housing Authority for its complete failure in ensuring the safety of South Jersey residents, saying:

Because of the total lack of leadership by the Atlantic City Housing Authority and its complete inability to do its job, families in the Authority's communities have been left with no heat and no hot water as we approach the height of winter, which will have significant impacts on the health of its residents. This is unacceptable and deeply disturbing that Atlantic City bureaucrats have faced no accountability and no consequences for the terrible conditions residents are faced with, said Congressman Van Drew. We gave the Authority more than enough time to remedy its failures, but it is clear that it does not possess the ability, nor competency, to get the job done. Therefore, the federal government must immediately take over the Authority so residents can have safe and livable conditions, said Van Drew.

The City of Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Housing Authority is presently facing the equivalent of a final warning … the next step after this would be for the federal government to disband the local Authirity and strip the City of Atlantic City from controlling housing.

It remains to be seen whether HUD will strip Atlantic City’s authority during this visit, or, choose to work with them towards crafting a solution.

Residents have lived in apartments with rodents, insects and shoddy HVAC systems.

The residents have lived in these unacceptable and deplorable conditions for many years, while the City of Atlantic City has failed to take humane, corrective action.

