Famous Restaurant Chain Abruptly Closes 7 New Jersey Locations

On short notice, the state of New Jersey has lost 7 restaurants from a very famous national restaurant chain.

Overall, TGI Fridays has announced that a total of 36 of their restaurants have closed nationally.

Here is the complete list of New Jersey restaurants that will be closing:

Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Suite 6000, 07724

Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Avenue, 07601

Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Lane, 08830

Marlton, New Jersey: 970 Route 73 N., 08053

Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540

Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081

Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470

Additionally, one TGI Fridays restaurant has closed in Pennsylvania at:

Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Road, 19090.

TGI Fridays confirmed that all 36 restaurant closures are due to them “underperforming,” as part of its "ongoing growth strategy,"

Before these closures, TGI Fridays had 270 restaurants throughout the United Stares.

About 80 percent of the affected employees were offered transfers to other locations.

Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet - and exceed - on that brand promise," said Ray Risley, United States President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release.

TGI Fridays is privately owned by TriArtisan Capital Advisors, a private equity firm.

Former TGI Fridays Chief Executive Officer, Ray Blanchette will be purchasing 8 of their Northeast restaurants as a part of this announcement.

TGI Fridays has updated its food and beverage menu to compete with the competition.

SOURCE : TGI Fridays.

