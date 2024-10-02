A family with nearly a century of experience in the restaurant business has decided to close a popular pizza spot in the heart of South Jersey.

Before we dive into the details, consider this: the National Restaurant Association says only about 20% of restaurants are successful — about 60% fail in their first year, and 80% fail within five years of opening.

So even with every person on the planet having to eat at some point, there is a 4-in-5 chance that the new eatery that you just discovered will be gone within a handful of years.

Simply put, between a lack of people who want to work, supply chain issues, and inflation impacting how often people eat out, the restaurant business is not easy.

And this particular restaurant, apparently, had a large customer base. Here are some of the Facebook comments:

Fans respond to the closure of Nicoletta's On Main in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Canva / Facebook Fans respond to the closure of Nicoletta's On Main in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Canva / Facebook loading...

Nicoletta's on Main in Williamstown, NJ, closing

On Monday, the owners of Nicoletta's on Main on Main Street in downtown Williamstown announced they were closing for good.

We hope this message finds you well. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Nicoletta’s on Main. After much consideration and reflection, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors. We have had the pleasure of serving you and being a part of this wonderful community. From the laughter shared over meals to the friendships formed, every moment has been a cherished memory for us. We are deeply grateful for your support, loyalty, and the love you have shown us throughout our journey.

Long family history

According to their website, this wasn't their first attempt at running a restaurant — quite the opposite, actually.

Our family has been in the restaurant industry since 1927, and we are proud to continue the tradition by offering delicious Italian cuisine to our community. Our restaurant was founded by two friends who wanted to bring a taste of South Philly to Williamstown, NJ.

Ash & Oak opening in Williamstown, NJ

The good news is that it appears this space will not be vacant for too long. Nicoletta's owners say Traveling Tomato will be acquiring the restaurant in next coming weeks with Ash & Oak being the new establishment.