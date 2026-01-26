An Ocean County man is facing a long list of charges following a crash in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morning.

The EHT Police Department says just before 6 AM, their officers were called to the Black Horse Pike and Venice Ave. in West Atlantic City for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole.

Crash Followed by Alleged Burglary

Officials say that the vehicle, a 2007 Honda Civic, was being driven by 24-year-old Zykyeem Jenkins of Manchester Twp., who fled from the scene on foot, leaving behind his 24-year-old passenger, who was semi-conscious with serious injuries.

According to authorities, Jenkins jumped into the bed of a pick-up truck that had stopped to check on the crash. He then "attempted to conceal himself within the bed of the pick-up truck and also attempted to steal several tools that were located in the bed of the truck."

Jenkins was quickly located, taken into custody, and brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was also taken to ARMC-City.

Black Horse Pike and Venice Avenue in West Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike and Venice Avenue in West Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Multiple Charges Filed

Jenkins has been charged with assault by auto, burglary to a motor vehicle, hindering apprehension, DWI, as well as multiple other motor vehicle violations.

This crash is being investigated by EHT Officers Joe Ricevuto, Kevin Brady, and Will Danz. If you witnessed this incident or have any information pertaining to it, you are asked to call (609) 926-5200.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

