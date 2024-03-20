A homeowner who was arrested earlier this month in connection to a cockfighting ring in Galloway Township has been ordered detained pending trial.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Tuesday, 33-year-old Jose Madera of Egg Harbor City was detained pending trial by a superior court judge on numerous animal cruelty offenses, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of evidence, and resisting arrest.

Alleged Cockfighting in Galloway Twp., NJ

It was on Saturday, March 9th, when the Galloway Township Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of S. Bremen Avenue in reference to an ongoing investigation concerning a large cockfighting ring.

Upon entering the property, police say they encountered a large group of people, many of whom attempted to flee.

300 block of South Bremen Avenue in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Numerous suspects were detained and police searched the property, which allegedly revealed "an elaborate cockfighting operation" that included a constructed cockfighting ring, spectator-style seating, numerous cockfighting 'kits,' and around 50 roosters, all in varying degrees of health.

As a result of the search warrant execution, police arrested 51 people and seized over $37,000 in cash.

Arrested

Patricio Acosta, 65, of Philadelphia, PA

Josue Arroyo, 52, of Vineland, NJ

Arroyo Blanco, 40, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Juan Carlo Carrion-Cortes, 46, of Philadelphia, PA

Guillermo Celada, 63, of Camden, NJ

Joseph Cubi-Camacho, 26, of Vineland, NJ

Berdover Diaz, 45, of Hammonton, NJ

Domingo Duran-Montesino, 41, of Camden, NJ

Juan Elias Pena-Duran, 33, of Hamilton, NJ

Luis Fenrnandez-Tavarez, 36, of North Bergen, NJ

Lolitha Glenn, 51, of Greenwich, NJ

Jason Gonzalez, 44, of Warminster, PA

Jimmy Hadden, 50, of Greenwich, NJ

Rafael Hernandez, 67, of Philadelphia, PA

Luiggi Jiminez-Diaz, 30, of Trenton, NJ

Walter Jones, 52, of Vineland, NJ

Anthony Lugo, 40, of Vineland, NJ

Stephanie Kanshiro, 33, of Galloway Township, NJ

Felix Medina, 64, of Trenton, NJ

Angel Ocasio, 40, of Bridgeton, NJ

Jonathan Palfy, 37, of Browns Mills, NJ

Felipe Perez, 59, of Philadelphia, PA

Irving Perez, 33, of Pennsauken, NJ

Juan Perez, 40, of Pennsauken, NJ

Rudis Perez-Perez, 46, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Yomery Pichardo-Perez, 30, of Camden, NJ

Bienvenido Polanco, 60, of Tappan, NY

Guillermo Polanco, 68, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Jose Quinones Jr., 56, of Warminster, PA

Peter Rios, 50, of Lumberton, NJ

Peter Rios, Jr., 27, of Blackwood, NJ

Luis Rivera-Campos, 36, of Camden, NJ

Alan Rodriguez, 29, of Allentown, PA

Victor Rodriguez, Jr., 51, of Camden, NJ

Pedro Rodriguez-Santiago, 48, of Philadelphia, PA

Luis Roman, 62, of Trenton, NJ

Ramon Rosa, Jr., 57, of Hamilton, NJ

Javier Santos-Gonzales, 32, Pleasantville, NJ

Jose Quinones, Jr., 56, of Warminster, PA

Rafael Quinones-Serrano, 51, of Bristol, PA

Juan Solino-Valerio, 37, of Elizabeth, NJ

Steven Sotnychuk, 55, of Vineland, NJ

Roberto Soto, 76, of Camden, NJ

Edwin Tavarez, 33, of Philadelphia, PA

Kenny Tejada-Torres, 23, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Miguel Torres, 61, of Columbus, NJ

Jose Fransisco Torres-Peralta, 45, of Philadelphia, PA

Jose Valerio, 62, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Leowis Valerio-Jaquez, 40, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Daniel Vargas-Baez, 35, of Camden, NJ

Louis Vazquez, 45, of Landsdale, PA

After consulting with state officials, the roosters recovered during the search were relocated. Four dogs, three of which were living in inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed, were also seized and turned over to animal control.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.