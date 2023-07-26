Different Kinds Of Crabs In The Greater Atlantic City, NJ Area

We are so blessed in the Southern New Jersey region.

We’ve written about the Atlantic City Lobster industry and how tasty Atlantic City Lobsters are.

Many didn’t even realize that there are great lobsters right off of the coast of Atlantic City … that are comparable to any that you will find anywhere else in the world.

So often, people wrongly believe that the best of anything is located far away from home. Yet, as in the game of life … many times the best is right here at your fingertips.

Maine Lobsters get all of the big headlines and their lobsters are sweet and delicious.

However, Atlantic City Lobsters are also wonderful in taste and texture.

Here’s a 4 pound Atlantic City Lobster that many of our family members shared together.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The Southern New Jersey area also has fantastic blue crabs.

My twin brother Don absolutely loves catching blue crabs in Patcong Creek.

Don P. Hurley photo. Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

Don and his wife Deborah then enjoy the process of cleaning, preparing and plating the delicious fruits of Don’s labor.

Below is an example of one of their blue crab feasts, along with other New Jersey “staples” … Jersey corn and tomatoes.

Summer time in New Jersey … Does it get any better than this?

Don P. Hurley photo. Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

The Southern New Jersey has many great restaurants who offer a wide variety of crabs:

Alaskan King Crab

Crab Legs

Dungeness crabs

Soft Shell Crabs

Blue Crabs (Atlantic County)

Baltimore hard shell crabs

Colossal Crab Meat Cocktail (my favorite).

And more!

Below, is a wonderful photo gallery, featuring a variety of different types of crabs available to purchase in the Southern New Jersey region.