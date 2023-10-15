Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting of Man in Camden, NJ; Body Found in Philadelphia

New Jersey Crime Scene - Photo: Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

Detectives in Camden County continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Camden over a week ago; the victim's body was found in Philadelphia.

Authorities say on the night of Friday, October 6th, 2023, 31-year-old Jody Spence of Camden was fatally shot in the 800 block of Princess Avenue in Camden.

800 block of Princess Street in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps
This past Wednesday, detectives were notified by the Philadelphia Police Department that Spence's body had been located in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Philadelphia.

400 block of North 5th Street in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps
WCAU-TV reports his body was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of a vehicle.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says this investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tanner Ogilvie with the CCPO's Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398.

