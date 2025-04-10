A ‘to die for’ chicken joint opens for the first time in North Jersey

As Moneybagg Yo & DJ Khaled would say, another one! Another one! Another one!

The chicken craze has shown no signs of slowing up in New Jersey. Of all the chicken joints that have opened up and challenged our taste buds with spicy heat, one that doesn't rely on Nashville-style hot chicken yet is beloved and seems to be growing by leaps and bounds.

And what makes this place crazy successful is how simple they have kept the menu. It defies standard logic at most restaurants yet it is working tremendously well for them. All they offer is chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, or a chicken sandwich which, by the way, is still made using those chicken fingers. Yet it works. Their fans are obsessed.

Maybe you’ve already figured out I’m talking about Raising Cane’s. And another one is opening in New Jersey. This time, in North Jersey.

They are truly one of America’s fastest-growing restaurant chains and they are now opening a location in Fairfield on Route 46 in a building that used to be a Houlihan’s.

There are currently six Raising Cane’s up and running in New Jersey, but the farthest north is Burlington. One is being planned for Edison, another for Linden, and still another for Watchung.

Another one. Another one.

Fairfield will be their farthest north, though, but it isn’t expected to open until late fall or early winter of 2025. You can bet fans will be there whenever the doors open. Their fans are…a little crazed.

Taylor Swift fans are called Swifties. Insane Clown Posse fans are Juggalos. Barry Manilow fans are Fanilows.

Well, fans of Raising Cane’s call themselves Caneiacs. And trust me, these Caneiacs will be maniacs whenever a new one opens, which seems to be happening an awful lot.

