A suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Camden County over the weekend.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says 30-year-old John Brant, Jr., of Deptford, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with the following:

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree aggravated assault

Third-degree aggravated assault with a weapon

Third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Officials say around 11:45 this past Sunday night, officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the La Bonne Vie neighborhood for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds; he was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

During an investigation, detectives say they learned that the victim had been stabbed by a man during an incident outside on the unit block of Dickenson Drive. The suspect was ultimately identified as Brant, Jr.

Unit block of Dickenson Drive in Gloucester Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Unit block of Dickenson Drive in Gloucester Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Brant was taken into custody Monday morning and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

