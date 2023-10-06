Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Gloucester Twp. Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Camden County over the weekend.
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says 30-year-old John Brant, Jr., of Deptford, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with the following:
- First-degree attempted murder
- Second-degree aggravated assault
- Third-degree aggravated assault with a weapon
- Third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon
Officials say around 11:45 this past Sunday night, officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the La Bonne Vie neighborhood for a report of a man who had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds; he was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.
During an investigation, detectives say they learned that the victim had been stabbed by a man during an incident outside on the unit block of Dickenson Drive. The suspect was ultimately identified as Brant, Jr.
Brant was taken into custody Monday morning and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
