Defeated Former Atlantic City Area Sheriff May Get Big State Job

They say that politics makes strange bedfellow's … or, the “devil” you know, is better than the “devil” you don’t know.

There’s no real devil here … but, getting what you want in the rough and tumble business of politics is never easy.

Joe O'Donoghue defeated former Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler in the recent past General Election.

O’Donoghue ran a great campaign and Scheffler was on the weakest Atlantic County, New Jersey Democrat ticket in history.

Scheffler was swept out of office as a relatively young man, with no obvious next job opportunity in sight.

That may soon change, as Scheffler appears to be a finalist to potentially become the next executive director of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

New Jersey State Senator Vince Polistina, R-2 is remaining appropriately quiet on this subject.

But, you have to remain mindful that with a Democratic Governor, along with a Democrat majority in both houses of the New Jersey state legislature … a Republican Senator can only achieve so much with this type of coveted appointment.

It’s one of the highest paying jobs in New Jersey state government, and in the business of politics, it’s called a plum appointment.

My phone has been blowing up with phone calls from people, who are asking the same question … How could Scheffler possibly get something like this?

The answer is simple. It’s politics.

Would you rather have a life-long, Atlantic City area local get the position … or, some stranger from another part of the state?

I would take Scheffler over the other scenario every single time.

It’s not done, yet. But, Scheffler is under serious consideration.

I didn’t vote for Scheffler to remain as Sheriff … however, under these circumstances … he has my vote for this.

Developing.