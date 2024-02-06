Here’s why you shouldn’t buy a pizza oven

It sounds great, right? Homemade pizza that tastes just like your favorite pizza place? You can buy them for as low as $300 and as high as $15,000 or more.

If you opt for the inside models, you've now got a counter space hog that you'll use fewer and fewer times until it ends up in the garage or basement.

So many people opt for the outdoor version. The problem is that you have to protect it from the weather. And many of the ovens get up to 700 degrees or higher, meaning it might take an hour or so to cool down.

If there's rain in the forecast, you must delay as you don't want to cover it while it's burning hot.

This is the case with a friend of ours who loves pizza, so he has a fancy oven serving up a great pizza. That said, it gets so hot that he can't cover it for a couple of hours after using it and it takes about an hour to come up to temperature.

So without a covered area, he's got to time the pizza with the weather. After a few days of using it, it's now essentially a backyard decoration closer to a ceramic bird bath than a functioning meal creator.

For us, pizza makers and smokers, all gimmicks that cost a ton of money and would seldom be used.

How about you? Did you buy one? Do you use it? Hit me up on the NJ 101.5 app and let us know.

