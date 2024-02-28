Dangerous gangs in New Jersey: Convicted felon admits to gun, racketeering charges

A convicted felon and member of one of the most dangerous gangs in New Jersey has admitted his role in a racketeering conspiracy and to having a gun and ammunition.

Federal authorities say on Thursday, 31-year-old Amir Warden, a.k.a. “Stamps” and “Killa,” pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to two counts of a superseding information that charged him with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to officials, from 2015 through Sept. 2022, Warden, was a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of drugs in New Jersey and beyond. He would go on to hold a leadership role within the organization.

On Aug. 19, 2019, he distributed heroin. On Sept. 29, 2022, Warden, a convicted felon, knowingly possessed three loaded firearms, three high-capacity drum magazines, and approximately 1,300 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Warden now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the racketeering conspiracy charge and up to 15 years on the firearms charge.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: 14 of the Most Dangerous Gangs Taking Over NJ

Sentencing is scheduled for June 25th.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked the numerous agencies that worked on this case, including special agents with the DEA, IRS, and ATF; the U.S. Marshals Service; and numerous county prosecutor's offices and police departments.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which "identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach."

The 16 Cities in New Jersey With the Most Problems Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman