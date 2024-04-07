Mercury blues: Classic car stolen out of garage in Dennis Twp., NJ
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help finding a rather unique vehicle that was stolen out of someone's garage last month.
1966 Mercury Comet Stolen in New Jersey
According to state troopers, a blue 1966 Mercury Comet was stolen from a home on Fidler Road in Dennis Township sometime between 11PM on Friday, March 15th, and 6 AM on Saturday, March 16th.
Police did not offer any other information, however, a vehicle from that era will obviously not easily blend-in with others driving around the region.
The classic car community is also rather tight-knit and, perhaps, word will spread amongst other car owners to keep an eye out for this 58-year-old piece of history.
Do You Remember Seeing This Car in the Middle of the Night?
Anyone with information or who recognizes this vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Office at the New Jersey State Police Troop "A" Woodbine Station at (609) 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
