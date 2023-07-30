A Monmouth County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn.

27-year-old Christian Importuna of Englishtown previously pleaded guilty to a charge of production of child pornography. On Thursday, he was sentenced in Trenton federal court to 240 months behind bars.

Federal authorities say in March 2020, Importuna produced at least two videos that showed him sexually assaulting a pre-pubescent child.

The videos came to the attention of law enforcement on March 24th, 2020, when he attempted to trade child porn pictures with an undercover law enforcement official on the internet.

Law enforcement officials initially linked the videos to Importuna through business records indicating that they were sent from his Englishtown residence. The investigation linked Importuna to the production of the images through physical identifiers that were visible in the subject videos.

In addition to the prison term, Importuna was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and he was ordered to pay $28,000 in restitution.

