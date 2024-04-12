Cherry Hill, NJ, man facing child porn-related charges

A Cherry Hill man has been arrested and is facing child porn-related charges.

In a brief press release, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says detectives with her office and the Cherry Hill Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in that municipality on Thursday, March 21st.

Tyler V. Kademian of Cherry Hill, NJ, Arrested

Following the execution of that search warrant, 35-year-old Tyler V. Kademian was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child as it relates to the distribution of child sexual abuse materials
  • Third-degree endangering the welfare of a child as it relates to the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

