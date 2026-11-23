Francisco Cardoso-Rivera is charged with first-degree murder

The shooting happened July 31st in Camden

U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Camden after several months as a fugitive

Camden, N.J. — A Camden County man who had been a fugitive for several months after being charged in connection with a fatal July shooting in Camden has been apprehended.

36-year-old Francisco Cardoso-Rivera of Camden is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Edgar Velasco-Hernandez, also of Camden. He is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says on the night of July 31st, officers with the Camden County Police Department responded to the 100 block of North 24th Street in reference to a person who had been shot.

At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim, who was later identified as Velasco-Hernandez. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later.

During the investigation, detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and Camden County Police Department say they determined Cardoso-Rivera was the individual responsible for shooting Velasco-Hernandez.

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Cardoso-Rivera was charged on August 1st. After spending several months as a fugitive, he was apprehended last week in Camden by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Cody Skinner of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-6053.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com