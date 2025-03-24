⚡ Child went to school with marks on their neck

CAPE MAY — A child's mother and grandmother have been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into disturbing abuse, according to authorities.

Kimberly Cruz-Feliciano, 30, of Cape May, sent her child to school with marks on their neck from an electric shock collar, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Cruz-Feliciano is charged with first-degree witness tampering, two counts of second-degree child endangerment, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree hindering.

The prosecutor's office did not respond to an email seeking more information about the charges.

Her mother, Sonia Feliciano, 59, is charged with fourth-degree hindering and fourth-degree evidence tampering. According to authorities, she witnessed the abuse but did not report it.

Prosecutors said the victim went to school last Monday, March 17, with visible marks around their neck.

The marks were from an electric dog shock collar, prosecutors said. A criminal complaint said the collar was worn by the family's dog before it died, 6abc reported.

Investigators found Cruz-Feliciano made her child wear the collar around the house and activated it anytime the child misbehaved or upset her.

Cruz-Feliciano said to police that she told her mother to throw away the collar, the complaint reportedly said.

Records show Cruz-Feliciano is being held at Cape May County Jail. The grandmother was arrested and released.

