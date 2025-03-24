Walmart tried taking away something everyone in NJ loves

Ever walked into a store, ready to check out, only to find yourself staring at a machine instead of a human cashier?

If you’ve ever used self-checkout, you know it can feel pretty smooth when you’re just grabbing a few items. You scan, swipe, and you’re out the door in no time. But, let’s be honest, it’s not always a perfect system.

Lines still happen, and some of us don’t love the idea of scanning everything ourselves. It can feel like a bit too much responsibility when all you want is a simple checkout.

Walmart's big bet

Walmart thought they had the answer with their “Scan and Go” technology. The idea was great: Grab your stuff, scan as you go, pay on your phone, and then breeze through the Mobile Express lane for a quick exit.

Sounds like a win, right? No lines, no waiting. But apparently, not everyone felt the same. While the tech seemed to promise convenience, it didn’t exactly win over shoppers.

The rumor that Walmart was about to do away with self-checkout brought many strong opinions to the forefront. Some said they finally got used to the technology and loved it and there were those who said great. Let’s bring more human interaction back.

Return of the humans?

Walmart, already low on the customer satisfaction scale, saw its ratings drop even further. Customers weren’t thrilled about doing cashier work, and the absence of friendly human interaction only added to their frustrations.

In the end, Walmart realized what we already knew: You can’t replace cashiers entirely without upsetting the balance. So, after a year of trying, they’ve decided to bring back the humans. It’s about time, don’t you think?

What’s your take on the whole self-checkout experience? Do you miss having cashiers around?

