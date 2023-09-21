Brigantine, NJ, Woman Using &#8216;Numerous narcotics&#8217; Gets Only 6 Years in Fatal Crash

34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A Brigantine woman who was on "numerous narcotics" will only spend six years behind bars for a fatal crash two years ago.

On Thursday, 36-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh was sentenced on a charge of second-degree vehicular homicide.

She must serve 85-percent of her term, or about five years, before becoming eligible for parole.

It was on the afternoon of June 26, 2021, that 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading paint and work supplies into a van. Huynh crashed into the van, which caused it to hit Salgado, killing him instantly.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation revealed that Huynh's use of numerous narcotics caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate the motor vehicle.

This fatal crash investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Brigantine Police Department.

