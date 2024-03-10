Brigantine, NJ, Vehicle Theft Teens allegedly stole a vehicle while its owners slept Investigation took four months One was already in custody, another surrendered

A pair of teenagers from Pleasantville have been arrested in connection to a vehicle that was stolen in Brigantine back in October.

Authorities on the island community say during the early morning hours of October 4th, officers were called to a home on 13th Street South after a neighboring police department alerted them to a vehicle that was involved in criminal activity in their municipality.

READ MORE: Man charged with brutally stabbing store worker in Atlantic City arrested

An investigation determined that a vehicle was stolen while its owners were sleeping and they were unaware of the theft.

Vehicle stolen from a home on 13th Street South in Brigantine NJ Vehicle stolen from a home on 13th Street South in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Later that day, the vehicle was recovered by the Pleasantville Police Department; it was returned to the owners, however, it was declared a total loss due to the amount of damage.

Long Investigation Yields Results

Following a four-month-long investigation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

19-year-old Jakhi Richardson of Pleasantville was charged with automobile theft, burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit automobile theft, and using a juvenile in the commission of an automobile theft.

His charges were placed on a warrant with the authorization of a municipal court judge and he was served his charges at the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he was being held on unrelated matters.

An unidentified 18-year-old from Pleasantville was charged with conspiracy to commit automobile theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

This person, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, voluntarily came to the Brigantine Police Department to be served their charges and was processed and released.

Don't Be the Next NJ Car Theft Victim

The Brigantine Police Department reminds everyone to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to not keep valuables, keys, or keyfobs inside vehicles -- secure them inside your home away from points of entry.

Anyone with information on this investigation or other crimes is urged to contact the Brigantine Police Department at 609-266-7414.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.