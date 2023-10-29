Great park in central NJ for seeing fall foliage

We’re nearing the end of the leaves changing in New Jersey. Most of them are on the ground now and before long the trees will be completely barren.

That being said you do still have a little bit of time to go out and “leaf peep” if you hurry.

There are plenty of spots throughout New Jersey to do this.

Callers have called into the radio station to mention some of their favorite spots, and the overwhelming majority has labeled the northwest corner of the state to be optimum for seeing fall foliage.

But I found one this past week in Princeton. It’s the Princeton Battlefield State Park.

I had passed by here a million times but never taken the time to stop and explore it. I’m glad I finally took the time to stop.

There’s a walk trail that will take you deep into the woods where you can see some of the pretty fall leaves. It will really feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere and away from everything else.

This trail takes you pretty deep into the woods. If you follow the trail for long enough (I walked about 3 miles total so keep in mind you have to go pretty far) you’ll come across a swinging bridge.

It takes you over a small creek, but the bridge is not wide at all, it can almost feel like you’re going to fall in.

It gives you a great vantage point of all the nice fall leaves. Definitely a place you need to check out.

Keep in mind that the trail through the woods is not paved so wear shoes you don’t mind getting muddy.

