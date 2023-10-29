Has your NJ home been invaded by these biting bugs? You’re not alone

At first it seems innocent, it appears as if ladybugs are gracing our New Jersey homes, however, that’s not the case.

I noticed over the weekend that these bugs were trying to crawl into my bathroom window, at least 20 of them. This is what just one corner looked like.

Yuck.

Unfortunately, the bugs infesting NJ may look like ladybugs but are the more problematic Asian lady beetles. There’s an important difference between the two.

The Asian lady beetle is kind of like the evil twin of the ladybug. They look very similar, but the beetles give off a disgusting odor. They also bite and if you dare to squash it or kill it, they will leave a “messy, yellow stain,” according to the Washington Post.

You can tell the difference between our dear friend the ladybug and the lady beetle by looking at their size and color. The beetles are a bit larger than ladybugs and have a lighter wing color.

For example, here’s a lady beetle:

And this is a ladybug:

The Asian lady beetle tends to be a lighter red or even orange, while ladybugs are a darker red. You can also tell the difference by noting what looks like an “M” on the top of the lady beetle’s head right near their wings.

It’s possible that the warm weather is to blame for their appearance because they’re fond of the warmer temperatures.

So if you’ve seen these in or around your house, you’re not alone. I’m also trying to get rid of these pests.

The best way to avoid an infestation, according to this article on nj.com, is to make sure there are no cracks, crevices or entrances through which the beetles can enter your home.

