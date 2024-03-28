We now know where the lone winning billion-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in the Garden State.

$1.13 billion, to be exact. Before taxes, of course.

According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, that little slip of paper was sold at ShopRite Liquor on Route 66 in Neptune Township, Monmouth County.

For their efforts, the store will receive a $30,000 bonus.

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at ShopRite Liquors in Neptune Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38. The Mega Ball was 04 with a Megaplier of 2X.

This is the 8th-largest lottery win in the nation and the first time someone hit a big Mega Millions jackpot in New Jersey since the summer of 2020.

Lottery winners in the Garden State are allowed to remain anonymous, so it's unlikely that we'll know who won the fortune (although, if any of your co-workers suddenly stop showing up for work, that might be a clue).

The hardest decision the winner now has to make is to either take the annuity or the lump sum of just over $530 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot now resets to a relatively small $20 million for the next drawing Friday night.