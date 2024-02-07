Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening.

The accident happened just after 6:30 on Steelmanville Road in the Scullville section of the township.

According to a press release from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, a Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by 38-year-old Shawn Duffy of Egg Harbor Township was traveling southbound on Steelmanville Road in the area of Beaver Drive when he struck a bicyclist, identified as 68-year-old Neil Burman, also of EHT, who was riding along the road.

The vehicle did not stop and left the area, continuing southbound on Steelmanville Road. The vehicle was located by investigating officers a short time later.

Burman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steelmanville Road and Beaver Drive in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Traffic on Steelmanville Road was detoured for about four and a half hours while the scene was cleared.

Investigation Continues

The crash remains under investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Crash Unit.

Police say charges are pending against Duffy.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or is able to provide any additional information is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at (609)926-2661.

