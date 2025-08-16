The Best Restaurant in Every New Jersey County for 2025

Discover the top restaurant in every New Jersey county for 2025

From hidden gems to local favorites, these spots showcase the best of NJ's food scene

Perfect for food lovers looking to explore the Garden State one bite at a time!

Why New Jersey Is a Foodie’s Paradise

I say this all the time: if you're a foodie, New Jersey is the best place in the nation to live.

Quite literally, any type of food that you can imagine is likely right around the corner from you. And there's a very good chance that what you order will be the best in the country.

From Boardwalk Pizza to Hoagies

From boardwalk pizza to fresh seafood, cuisine from any nationality, and even hoagies/subs that tip the scales at a couple of pounds, there's no other place to take a culinary journey than the Garden State.

Food on the Wildwood NJ Boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman

Discovering the Best Restaurants in Every New Jersey County

To prove this point, we set out to find the best restaurant in every county in New Jersey — and what we found was eye-opening and as about as Jersey as you can get.

From High-end to Mom-and-pop

Some of the eateries that we found offer ultra-high-end experiences, others are places that you can walk right up to after a day at the beach, some are mom-and-pop places in strip malls, and one is at a little airport.

Yes, amazing food is, quite literally, everywhere in this state.

Best restaurants in each NJ county 2025 edition, Kitchen 87 Mt. Holly, The Brick Hoboken, The Franklinville Inn Franklinville, The Walpack Inn Walpack Township, Mattar's Bistro Allamuchy Township, White House Subs Atlantic City, White Manna Hackensack, Corinne's Place Camden, Nicholas Barrel & Roost Red Bank, Verna's Flight Line Restaurant Millville, The Frog and The Peach New Brunswick, Peter Shields Inn Cape May, 460 Bistro West Orange, Juniper Hill Annandale, The Poached Pear Point Pleasant Beach, Del Porto Italian Restaurant Elizabeth, La Casona Hamilton Township, Joe's Pizza Woodstown, Portofino's Ristorante Oak Ridge, High Mountain Mediterranean Restaurant North Haledon, Zaytin Turkish Cuisine Warren