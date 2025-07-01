On the list of things you do when you hit any boardwalk down the shore is to stop by a candy store to pick up some sweet treats.

And if you don't visit one, I congratulate you for having much more willpower than I do.

While pizza is usually the thing people instantly think of when discussing their favorite foods at the beach, the history of candy between Atlantic City and Cape May is quite amazing.

Names like Shriver, James, Fralinger, Steel, and others are just as famous as Manco & Manco in Ocean City or Sam's in Wildwood.

Sam's Pizza on the boardwalk in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Sam's Pizza on the boardwalk in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Great... now I want pizza and candy..........

Picking up some saltwater taffy, fudge, and macaroons are the perfect way to top off any day in the sun. And if those aren't your favorites, don't worry... somewhere in the candy store that you're in, you're bound to find a pound of something that you'll enjoy.

"You can tell a lot about a fellow's character by his way of eating jellybeans." —Ronald Reagan

But where exactly should you go? Well, our dedicated team of researchers (me) assembled a list of the best candy shops at the shore (it was a tough job, but someone had to do it).

And if candy isn't your thing, perhaps we can tempt you with something much colder. Keep scrolling for our list of 30 amazing South Jersey ice cream/custard stands!

Where to Buy the Best Candy in NJ

Top 15 Candy Shops at the Jersey Shore If you have to satisfy your sweet tooth, there are a bunch of candy shops up and down the Jersey Shore, many dating back over a century. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

More Sweet Spots: 30 South Jersey Ice Cream Stands to Try

31 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, you definitely want to check out these great places for ice cream this spring and summer when you are down the shore! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman / Google Maps

best candy shops NJ boardwalks; best saltwater taffy NJ; Fralinger's - Atlantic City, Ocean City, Cape May; Douglass Fudge - Stone Harbor, Wildwood; Shriver's - Ocean City; Laura's Fudge - Wildwood; Jilly's Candy Factory - Ocean City; Steeles Fudge - Atlantic City, Ocean City; Louisa's Chocolate Bar - Cape May; Original Fudge Kitchen - Cape May, The Wildwoods, Stone Harbor, Ocean City; The Buccaneer - Avalon; Candyland - Ocean City; Jagielky's - Ventnor, Margate; George's Candies - Ocean City; Gaby's Lollipops - Brigantine; IT'SUGAR; Lick - Atlantic City