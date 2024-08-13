Best Dessert in the Atlantic City, NJ Area & More Greats (PHOTOS)

Here is my selection for the best dessert that is available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The fabulous blueberry pie from Steve and Cookies By The Bay in Margate, New Jersey.

A full description of this wonderful dessert, along with other great desserts that are available in the Atlantic City are included below.

Please leave “room” for dessert.

The Atlantic City, New Jersey area is rich with many accomplished dessert and pastry chefs … at casino and non-casino restaurants.

In the not-too-distant past, I took to social media and asked our readers, listeners, friends and family foodie members to submit their favorite desserts.

Our list is extensive, but, it is important to note that it doesn’t even scratch the surface of the many high quality desserts that are available for you to enjoy in the Atlantic City area.

STEVE AND COOKIES BY THE BAY - MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

Cookie Till photo via Facebook. Cookie Till photo via Facebook. loading...

The above is Cookie Till’s spectacular Blueberry Pie. She has personally baked this pie for many years and now makes it, along with the rest of her restaurant desserts at her bakery called Ventnor 7311.

It may be the finest blueberry pie ever made. It is pictured above without her homemade whipped cream. The whipped cream takes it to the next level.

Below, is Steve and Cookies chocolate peanut butter pie that Mike Man describes like this:

”My all-time favorite is Steve and Cookies chocolate peanut butter pie. I have had other restaurants version of this, but nothing compares.”

Here it is:

Mike Man photo. Mike Man photo. loading...

CAPRICCIO ITALIAN RESTAURANT - RESORTS CASINO HOTEL ATLANTIC CITY

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The Capriccio crème brûlée is not only delicious … it’s a table side experience … as your server will toast the topping into a perfect, crunchy deliciousness right before your eyes.

The above photo is my actual dessert when we dined at Capriccio Italian Restaurant.

This is William, our wonderful server. Capriccio Italian Restaurant is the #1 rated casino restaurant in America by USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice.

Capriccio has won the top spot in

America for the past 3 years and 4 out of the past 5 years. Their consistency is exceptional.

CHEF VOLA’S, ATLANTIC CITY

Chef Vola’s photo. Chef Vola’s photo. loading...

Chef Vola’s photo. Chef Vola’s photo. loading...

Donald Bucci photo. Donald Bucci photo. loading...

This iconic restaurant (Chef Vola’s) is outstanding in every way.

Your meal will feature generous portions, but, leave room for dessert … because their desserts are masterclass.

I am going to feature their most famous desserts … Chef Vola's Banana Cream Pie and Hot Apple Ricotta Cheesecake.

Frank Sinatra loved their banana cream pie.

Donald Bucci wrote us that, “Chef Vola’s banana cream pie. I'll put it up against any dessert in the United States!”

Countless other readers and listeners wrote us about Chef Vola’s desserts. More write about Chef Vola’s than any other restaurant listed here.

MERRILL’S COLONIAL INN - MAYS LANDING

Amy Lauren photo. Amy Lauren photo. loading...

We received numerous comments like this one from Amy Lauren, who wrote, “Literally everything that Angel Merrill makes at Merrill's Colonial Inn- my favorite stand outs are the tiramisu and the apple pie!”

CHART HOUSE - THE GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL CASINO ATLANTIC CITY

Chart House photo. Chart House photo. loading...

Louisa Dickinson Dearth wrote us about the “Hot chocolate lava cake from Chart House.”

DOCK’S OYSTER HOUSE - ATLANTIC CITY

Dock’s Oyster House photo via Facebook. Dock’s Oyster House photo via Facebook. loading...

Jo Ann Daly wrote us a very entertaining testimonial… “Dock's Banana creme pie! Hands down! If I was going to the electric chair, it would be my request lol.”



OYSTER CREEK INN - RESTAURANT & BOAT BAR - ABSECON

John Devlin submitted the “Oyster Creek (banana cream pie).”

BAR 32 CHOCOLATE - ATLANTIC CITY

Mark Callazzo photo. Mark Callazzo photo. loading...

Mark Callazzo wrote us about the “chocolate chip cookies with or without ice cream at Bar 32 Chocolate.”

Callazzo says that “the brownie canoli cake is a close second,” (see below).

Mark Callazzo photo. Mark Callazzo photo. loading...

BRIGANTINE BISTRO

Sari Puzio Carroll wrote us that “Brigantine Bistro has a pastry chef that is Atlantic County's best kept secret. She makes a 3 layer chocolate mousee/tres leches that is stupendous.”

TAILGATERS SPORTS BAR - ABSECON

Kimberly Baker Turner submitted the “S'mores sundae at Tailgators.”

As always …

Bon appétit.

If you have not yet had enough of looking at wonderful food items… Directly below, our listeners and readers have submitted wonderful food selections … consisting of cell phone photos of their favorite meals and favorite restaurants.

The Best Hotdogs In Cape May County, New Jersey Here is our list of The Best Hotdogs in Cape May County, New Jersey,

We don't just mean Historic Cape May, New Jersey.

We have selected wonderful establishments all throughout Cape May County; including: Cape May City, Cape May Court House, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Avalon.

Enjoy our list and we readily acknowledge that it is entirely subjective and wide-open to your individual taste. Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley