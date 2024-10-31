🕯 Your house can smell like Thanksgiving all year round

🕯 Campbell's has launched a line of candles that smell like holiday sides

🕯 They're available later this month

CAMDEN — Mashed potatoes. Stuffing. Mac n’ Cheese. Thanksgiving side dishes are the cornerstone of this holiday meal. So how would you like to enjoy these scents year-round, say like in a candle?

New Jersey-based Campbell’s has announced it is launching a limited-edition candle collection that smells like its favorite holiday side dishes, including:

🕯 Green bean casserole;

🕯 Jalapeño cheddar mac and cheese;

🕯 Apple, fennel, and herb stuffing; and

🕯 Everything bagel-seasoned mashed potatoes.

Why side dishes?

The launch of Campbell's 2024 State of the Sides Report reaffirms that side dishes are the main attraction at Thanksgiving for most, while also emphasizing the broader role they play in bringing people together.

The report reveals the nation’s passion for side dishes and how they connect people during the holidays. More than 55% would rather pile their plates with side dishes than the turkey itself, reaffirming that sides are the true star of the meal.

The report also found that 60% find more joy in cooking the sides than preparing the bird and 45% join “Friendsgiving” celebrations where they can experiment with new sides.

The Candles

Campbell’s has partnered with CAMP, the premier family experience company to create Campbell’s Limited Edition Candle Collection: The Scents of Sides Season.

The candles include four exclusive scents.

Green Bean Casserole – A rich, savory scent inspired by the classic casserole dish that Campbell’s debuted in 1955. You’ll get a whiff of a cream and celery blend with fried onion and mushroom, with a base of buttery green beans.

Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese – This spiced aroma of warm, gooey cheese with a hint of jalapeno adds a kick to the scent of melty cheddar.

Apple, Fennel and Herb Stuffing – If you love the savory scents of fennel, thyme, and rosemary, then you’ll love this stuffing-inspired candle that will instantly transport you to Thanksgiving dinner.

Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes – This creamy, buttery scent is complimented by notes of garlic that bring a cozy, savory aroma of mashed potatoes to your home.

The candles will be available for purchase starting Monday, Nov. 18 for $30 each.

