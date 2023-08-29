The #1 Budget-friendly Restaurant in NJ is One of the Best in America

This is pretty cool: a new survey finds the top budget-friendly restaurant in New Jersey is one of the best in the nation.

I mean, the only thing better than getting an absolutely delicious meal at a restaurant is not having sticker-shock when the bill arrives after dessert...

Earlier this month, editors at USA Today looked at Google reviews for over 28,000 restaurants across 50 cities in America to determine the best cheap eats in the country.

Their rankings looked at everything from big fast food chains to small mom-and-pop places. Their only qualifiers were that a restaurant had to be designated as one dollar sign on Google's cost scale (which means it's inexpensive) and it had to have at least 200 reviews.

All kinds of styles of food from all different cities filled-out the top ten -- a sub shop in Tampa to a plant-based restaurant in Baltimore and even a Polish kielbasa smokehouse in Philadelphia. Quite eclectic!

Just outside of the top 10 -- literally -- at #11 in the nation was a restaurant here in the great Garden State.

First, a few clues about this restaurant to see if you can guess what it is.

It's in North Jersey and a it's a Vegan restaurant. Here are some reviews:

Restaurant review - Photo: Google / TSM Illustration Restaurant review - Photo: Google / TSM Illustration loading...

Restaurant review - Photo: Google / TSM Illustration Restaurant review - Photo: Google / TSM Illustration loading...

Restaurant review - Photo: Google / TSM Illustration Restaurant review - Photo: Google / TSM Illustration loading...

So what is one of the best budget-friendly restaurants in America?

It's Brick City Vegan in Newark.

Brick City Vegan in Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps Brick City Vegan in Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

We are a unique fast-casual restaurant featuring plant-based burgers, scratch-made biscuits, and refreshing fruit shakes. Everything on our menu is designed to be approachable and delicious. We welcome everyone through our doors and prepare meals right in front of you with sustainable high-quality ingredients.

Formerly Urban Vegan until this past April, the restaurant at 915 Broad Street in Newark prides itself on being affordable and serving tasty food.

Some people have this phobia to try vegan food. At Brick City Vegan, we just want you to enjoy a good meal that happens to be plant-based.

Brick City Vegan is open seven days a week right across the street from Newark City Hall. Their full menu can be found on their website.

Examples why 440/287 can be both potentially dangerous, and unnecessarily confusing As if the traffic on NJ-440 & I-287 isn't bad enough.