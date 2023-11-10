‘It’s been a real joy’ – NJ BBQ Restaurant Announces it’s Closing

A quaint barbeque restaurant that was known as much for giving back to the community as it was for delicious food has announced it's closing for good within the next few days.

However, it might not all be disappointing news.

First, consider this. The National Restaurant Association says only about 20% of restaurants are successful -- about 60% fail in their first year and 80% fail within five years of opening.

So even with every person on the planet having to eat at some point, there is a 4-in-5 chance that the new eatery that you just discovered will be gone within a handful of years.

To get a glimpse of how brutal of a business this is, consider these closings from just the past few weeks:

PDQ - Cherry Hill and Sicklerville

Chicken chain PDQ just closed two South Jersey locations in Cherry Hill and Sicklerville.

BurgerTime - Audubon

BurgerTime in Audubon, Camden County, an 80s-themed burger spot, closed for good last month.

Its owners said,

This decision didn't come lightly. I want to thank each and every one of you who has made Burgertime, what it is. Your support has meant the world to me since day one.

Daikichi, Montclair

After 35 years, Daikichi, a popular sushi restaurant in Montclair, closed right around Labor Day.

A message on their website said, "This was an incredibly difficult decision to make and while we are sad to say goodbye to this era, our family is ready to move on to its next chapter."

Latest restaurant to close

Now, word has spread that Daddy Matty's BBQ on Elmer Street in Madison, Morris County, will be closing in the middle of this month.

However, according to a video posted on Instagram, the restaurant may be moving to a new location in the near future, but they don't know where just yet.

Daddy Matty's received some excellent reviews online:

Some of the best BBQ I had in a while, the flavors were perfect and everything was so juicy!

The owner sat down and talked to us for a long time and answered any questions that we had. This is a destination spot for BBQ lovers

Absolutely amazing bbq restaurant. My husband and I stopped by after seeing the rave reviews and it lives up to the hype!! The staff (especially the servers) were absolutely incredible, friendly, accommodating.

If you wish to visit Daddy Matty's one last time, set your GPS for 6 Elmer St., Madison, NJ.