Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor’s Arrests of Public Officials

The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Will Reynolds has been very active and they’ve made it a focus to hold public officials to account for their alleged actions.

Here’s a list of 18 individuals, that are either public officials, or, persons who hold a position of public trust and have been criminally charged as follows:

Fariyd Holmes - Atlantic City Police Officer - 2nd degree Eluding.

Michelle Calderon - Ventnor City Code Enforcement Officer - 2nd degree Official Misconduct, 2nd degree Theft.

Fred Gilbert - Corrections Officer Atlantic County Justice Facility - 2nd degree Official Misconduct, 3rd degree Witness Tampering, 4th degree Obstruction, two counts of 4th degree False Reporting to Law Enforcement Authorities, and 4th degree Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Marc Snead - Youth Service Worker Harborfields Juvenile Facility - 2nd degree Official Misconduct.

Corie Pittman - Staff Atlantic County Department of Family and Community Development - 2nd degree Official Misconduct, 3rd degree Theft.

Laurie Montgomery - Treasurer Linwood Parent Teacher Organization and Linwood Street Hockey Association - 2nd degree Theft.

Luquay DeBose - Atlantic City Police Officer - 3rd degree Theft.

Roger Tees - Deputy Director Emergency Management Somers Point - 2nd degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Suzanne Ricketts - Civilian Employee Atlantic City Police Department - 2nd degree Official Misconduct, 3rd degree Theft.

Joseph Scalfaro - Teacher Atlantic City High School - 2nd degree Official Misconduct, 2nd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 4th degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

Peter Thompson - Teacher Atlantic County Institute of Technology - 2nd degree Official Misconduct, 2nd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Geraldo Oquendo - Corrections Officer Atlantic County Justice Facility - 2nd degree Official Misconduct, 2nd degree Providing Inmate with Electronic Device.

Christopher Ortiz - Sergeant Vineland City Police Department - 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Gregory Sykora - Chairman Somers Point Economic Development Commission - 3rd degree Witness Tampering, 4th degree Obstruction, 4th degree Hindering Prosecution.

Khadeja Wiley - Teacher - 4th degree Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement, 3rd degree Resisting Arrest.

Pamela Thomas - Teacher - 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 4th degree Aggravated Assault.

About all of this, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said:

We completely understand the need for the public to have confidence in the Prosecutor's Office in making these difficult decisions and prosecuting those that breach the public's trust. The foundation of a just society lies in the unwavering commitment to uphold the law, applying it equitably and without bias, transcending political affiliation, religion, race, creed, and gender, said Reynolds.

Reynolds concluded his remarks by saying:

“The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has an obligation as the Chief Law Enforcement Agency to do justice. We will continue to strive to meet the highest standard every day and hold those who fail to meet that standard accountable,” said Reynolds.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information about this, or, any case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7666.

Crime Stoppers is also available to those with information that wound prefer to take this route.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

If the information that you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of person(s) who commit criminal offenses in Atlantic County, New Jersey … Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards.

Systems are in place that allow you to remain anonymous in this process.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley